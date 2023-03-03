For two months, the young man buried his savings so as not to spend them and they rotted away

With the illusion of buying a iphone 14 his wife, a man in Mexico decided store your savings underground, in your backyard. The idea was not to be tempted to spend them and that nobody would notice, but he was wrong: a good part of the banknotes were damaged, they rotted.

The affected person himself, who identifies himself as @jerry_rico92 on his TikTok profile, shared a video with his followers in which stained and faded bills can be seen.

The young man did not calculate that the earth was going to spoil the bills even though he wrapped them in bags.

According to Univisionon the eve of Valentine’s Day (February 14), the man proceeded to dig up the savings, which had been under the patio floor for two months.

From the joy he felt because he was going to surprise his wife with the cell phone she wanted, he turned to anguish when he realized that the humidity of the earth damaged the bills even though they were packed in plastic bags.

However, as reported by publimeter, the man did not lose all his savings. The Bank of Mexico Exchange bills that are dirty, worn, discolored, or showing signs of abuse for new bills.

For the Bank of Mexico, the money, in the conditions in which the man’s savings remained, must be withdrawn from circulation due to its deterioration.

What is not known is whether the enamored husband had enough money to buy his wife’s cell phone or some bills were useless.

Fernando Umana Mejia

Writing LATEST NEWS