The British ambassador to Cairo, Gareth Bailey, said that “Egyptian vaccination certificates are now recognized in the United Kingdom, for those wishing to travel from Egypt.”

In a tweet via his Twitter account, Bailey expressed his “welcome to British travelers to Egypt, in light of the recent decision to remove Egypt from the red list.”

He added, “As of Monday, October 11, the traveler from Egypt to Britain will not have to undergo the isolation and quarantine procedures that were imposed upon arrival, nor will he have to undergo a PCR examination before departure.”

And the British diplomat said, “A traveler from Egypt to the United Kingdom must have received a full course of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson vaccines, at least 14 days before arrival.

He pointed out that “the traveler must still complete the passenger locating form 48 hours before leaving Egypt, and book a PCR examination after arriving in the United Kingdom,” adding that “full details can be found on the British government’s official website and social media pages.”