Perhaps for a good part of the public that enters the new exhibition at the Botín Center in Santander, El Greco / Tino Sehgal, a dialogue of the piece This Youiiyou with the canvas Adoration of the shepherds (1577-1579), this is the first opportunity to stand in front of a work by Tino Sehgal. Not because he is not a widely known name on the international scene (which he is), nor because he has not exhibited in some of the major global contemporary art centers (which he has), but because his creations flourish in a place and a specific time and then disappear without leaving a trace of its existence. There are no objects left to bear witness to them, nor any documentation, catalogs or images. After the passage of what the author defines as his “constructed situations” (which do not performances), only the memory remains and, if anything, the words that try to grasp its forms and meanings in academic texts or articles like this one. That of this German-Indian creator, born in London (1976) and resident in Berlin, could be defined as an art that can only be experienced in the right place and at the right time. Like a bright comet, it arrives and leaves at the same speed at which museums schedule the next exhibitions. You have to be there to see it.

It should be stated that it is precisely in the act of seeing, or looking, where the origin of his iconoclastic proposal lies. “When I was a teenager, it seemed strange to me to look at objects,” explains the artist in a cafeteria in Santander, where he arrived surrounded by his team last week to finalize what is his first exhibition in Spain. “I come from a city with a lot of industrial production, a model that is unsustainable. And when you went to the museum, you found again that the objects were of vital importance.” Trained as an economist and dancer, Sehgal began putting on stage shows at the age of 18. He soon understood that his place was not on the boards, but in those “temples” of art whose contents replicate the patterns of a society whose value “is based on our wealth and our self-knowledge is based on producing things.” From dance he began to develop his constructed situations, starring people who occupy the spaces of the museum together with the spectators, thus becoming active subjects of a work designed to unlock sensations. In contrast to the static experience of observation, Sehgal offered the ecstatic experience of participation. It didn’t take long for the art centers to raffle it off.

‘Adoration of the Shepherds’ (1577-1579), by El Greco.

It will be about “about five years; before covid” that stopped time, Sehgal received a call from Udo Kittelmann, a member of the Botín Center’s art advisory commission. He proposed that he confront his gaze with that of El Greco, “an artist that everyone knows, but it’s not like he was formative for me.” In Adoration of the shepherds, part of the Botín Foundation collection, he immediately perceived the sweetness with which the adults shelter the baby Jesus. On his mobile, the artist shows the ray of light emanating from a circle of angels floating over the scene, and pointing at the baby. “This image is a trope of painting, and I wanted to recreate it in my own way, not necessarily from a Christian point of view, but as the miracle of life,” he clarifies. Intergenerational ties and care are the driving force behind this work, in which both members of his team with their babies and families selected by them participate. casting. “When I started working I was 18 years old and now I am 47; I think I’m ready to incorporate babies without their presence overshadowing the work and at the same time making sense in the piece. As far as the job is concerned, it was a challenge,” she points out.

Sehgal, who is not used to giving interviews, is eloquent and relaxed during the talk. Before and after, he will open the doors of the room where the rehearsals take place—a space overlooking the bay, where the public will encounter only the painting by El Greco and the “interpreters” of This Youiiyou— to reveal his creative process. With less than a week until the inauguration, this October 7, she continues modeling the project based on instructions and notes. Together with a baby, several adults move around the room, gesture with their bodies, exhale hypnotic music from the back of their throats and imitate the movements of the child, who plays smiling on the floor. When performers look at whoever is looking, a short circuit occurs. However, this is not what those who visit the exhibition will attest: every day, everything will change in the same way that reality is transformed. Like a river, you cannot enter the same water twice.

The team that participates in the work of Tino Sehgal, together with the artist in Santander. From left to right: Ali Salmon, Jeanette Hänseroth, Luna Hänseroth, Petr Hastík, Montse Gardó, Kosmas Hastík Gardó, Vera Pulido, Julia Zaccagnini, Bernard Zaccagnini, Tino Sehgal, Espen Hojer-Daemgen, Descha Daemgen, Sandhya Daemgen, Nayan Daemgen, Louise Hojer, Liz Kinoshita, Nora Nevin Kinoshita, Néstor García Díaz, Katharina Meuve, Christoph Enzel and Paul Enzel. Bethlehem of Benito (BOTÍN FOUNDATION)

Although his approaches have their roots in the conceptual art of the sixties, Sehgal feels more connected to plastic creators and dancers such as “Watteau, Seurat, Duchamp, Balanchine, Trisha Brown, Daniel Buren, Félix Fonzález-Torres.” Beyond the reflections that uncover about art and museums, his immaterial works also appeal to sustainability. Hence, both he and his team have avoided (as well as this journalist) traveling to Santander by plane and that, when they leave, they will not leave any trace of his presence. However, as the artist points out, the reason for his positioning “was never a question of anti-capitalism or anti-market.” “For me, I have always done visual art, just a contemporary version. More and more products are immaterial, and in our rituals we reflect those production processes, the processes that humans carry out in society.”

‘El Greco / Tino Sehgal’. Botín Center, Santander. Until February 11, 2024.

Art without papers As living works, Sehgal’s creations feature human beings. In This Youiiyou, a dozen families with babies will take turns interpreting it throughout the four months that the exhibition lasts, six days a week during the center’s opening hours. The project, which cannot be photographed or recorded, involves members of Sehgal’s team (one, Néstor García Díaz, is Spanish and has collaborated with the artist since 2012) and local families, who will be remunerated. If someone wanted to acquire this piece, they would have to do so through an oral contract (Sehgal says in this sense that in Spain he has encountered obstacles). To replicate this “constructed situation” or any other of the artist, he and his collaborators treasure his knowledge and are able to reactivate it in a new context.

