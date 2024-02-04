Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrates the launch of the revolutionary device and expresses his thoughts on the technology and the purchase price of the headset.

To celebrate the arrival of Apple Vision Pro, on February 2nd Tim Cook visited Apple Fifth Avenue in New York, the iconic store in the Big Apple's shopping street, sharing the enthusiasm for the launch of the device and underlining its importance in the current technological context. The Apple CEO highlighted how Vision Pro will open doors to innovative interactions, improving customers' lives through meaningful connections and new experiences. After the launch, Cook sent a memo to employees, comparing the headset to iconic products like the iPhone and Mac. In the memo, Cook stated that Vision Pro “it will redefine technology as we know it“.

In the message, shared by Bloomberg, Tim Cook celebrated the launch as the beginning of the era of spatial computing, expressing gratitude for the enthusiasm during the presentation and thanking Apple teams for their efforts. See also Nanatyx shows off her long hair as Rei Ayanami in this cosplay

New page Tim Cook, Apple CEO, tests the Vision Pro Tim Cook went into more detail about the Apple Vision Pro during an interview with Good Morning America, highlighting the transformative potential of the device and its impact on the industry. While unveiling the headset at the Apple Store in New York, Cook excitedly watched as customers tried it for the first time.

The company expects the headset to offer experiences far beyond the creation of a virtual space: the CEO underlined his belief that Apple Vision Pro will be successful in business contextexplaining that nowadays, only a few companies have such a device. Over time, companies have adopted the Mac, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and now it's Vision Pro's time, Cook said, “it's one of those times.” In essence, the debut of the headset in the United States, according to the Cupertino company's perspective, represents a small revolution in the hi-tech field.