Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrates the launch of the revolutionary device and expresses his thoughts on the technology and the purchase price of the headset.
To celebrate the arrival of Apple Vision Pro, on February 2nd Tim Cook visited Apple Fifth Avenue in New York, the iconic store in the Big Apple's shopping street, sharing the enthusiasm for the launch of the device and underlining its importance in the current technological context.
The Apple CEO highlighted how Vision Pro will open doors to innovative interactions, improving customers' lives through meaningful connections and new experiences. After the launch, Cook sent a memo to employees, comparing the headset to iconic products like the iPhone and Mac.
In the memo, Cook stated that Vision Pro “it will redefine technology as we know it“.
In the message, shared by Bloomberg, Tim Cook celebrated the launch as the beginning of the era of spatial computing, expressing gratitude for the enthusiasm during the presentation and thanking Apple teams for their efforts.
Tim Cook went into more detail about the Apple Vision Pro during an interview with Good Morning America, highlighting the transformative potential of the device and its impact on the industry.
While unveiling the headset at the Apple Store in New York, Cook excitedly watched as customers tried it for the first time.
The company expects the headset to offer experiences far beyond the creation of a virtual space: the CEO underlined his belief that Apple Vision Pro will be successful in business contextexplaining that nowadays, only a few companies have such a device.
Over time, companies have adopted the Mac, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and now it's Vision Pro's time, Cook said, “it's one of those times.”
In essence, the debut of the headset in the United States, according to the Cupertino company's perspective, represents a small revolution in the hi-tech field.
A price for tomorrow
Highlighting the versatility of the device, intended for a wide range of uses, including FaceTime conversations, training activities and medical applications, Cook emphasized that the Vision Pro aims to strengthen the connection between people rather than isolate them, highlighting the design designed to maintain a visual connection.
In light of this, regarding the price of $3,499, which grows without criterion if the accessories of the headset are also considered, the CEO justified himself by defining the appropriate amount to access the “technology of tomorrow today”.
Cook suggested that some people might opt for monthly payment deferrals, but there's no shortage of people who might prefer a solution, based on conversations he's had with potential buyers.
It remains uncertain as to what will happen over time, but at launch, the Apple boss believes the current price is right.
It must be said that the list price did not scare many, as bookings exceeded expectations, with some of them being postponed to the following month.
The demo of the headset will be accessible starting Monday, although Vision Pro is currently only available in the United States, with plans to expand to other regions before WWDC 2024.
