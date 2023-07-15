ZTwo Italian men have shared a video of a fake illness and their subsequent ambulance ride online. Legal action would now be taken against the two, the police said on Friday. The pair’s Tiktok video, titled “When you’re in the country and there’s no public transportation,” racked up 50,000 views in a day.

The video, which the 19 and 20-year-old men shared in the , was filmed on Sunday. At the beginning one of the two says: “We got lost in the middle of the country and now we’ll solve the problem”. One then contacts the emergency services and says his friend has passed out. Meanwhile, the other lies on a bench and suppresses laughter.

The men then filmed the arrival of the ambulance that took them to the nearby coastal town of Riccione in northeastern Italy. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the two spent a short time in the accident and emergency room.

Police identified the men from the video. After a complaint from the regional health authority, the police announced legal action against the two. “I’m an idiot, I shouldn’t have done that,” one of the men told local newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.