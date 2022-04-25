Devil Immortal revealed its release date, and if you’ve been waiting for it for a long time, you’ll be glad to know that it’s very close so you can get your hands on it.

This long-awaited mobile adaptation will be available from June 2 of this year and will come with a surprise for those who do not have a mid-range or high-end cell phone.

Devil Immortal showed its release date and a little of the gameplay through a trailer that I leave you below so that the hype is raised.

This title, announced in 2018, will lead to iOS Y Android all the excitement of the main games in the series, and will allow users to try out the 6 main classes in the game.

Taking this into account, you will be able to run through 8 full zones as a Barbarian, a Divine Warrior, a Demon Hunter, a Monk, a fearsome Necromancer or a powerful Arcanist, each with their own unique skill set.

The story will take place between the events of Devil II Y Devil IIIso you will find some familiar faces like that of Deckard Cainwho will assign you a mission related to the Ecumenical Stone.

Devil Immortal It will have several interesting features on its release date, for example, the ability to create guilds of up to eight members to face bosses, and you can even have clans of up to 150 members.

If you like PvP, you will be able to enter the Cycle of Contention, a war in which the best player on the server will obtain the Eternal Crown, which he will have to constantly defend to prove his dominance.

Diablo Immortal did not show a release date for PC, but a beta

This title will also be available for computers, and although at the moment they have not revealed when we will see the final version, a test phase will begin on June 2, with the launch of the mobile version.

The best part is that you will have cross-play and cross-progression, so you can continue your adventure on both mobile and PC without losing your progress.

What do you think of this new bet from Blizzard?