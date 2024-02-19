At a certain speed, the excuse 'sorry officer, I wasn't paying attention to the speed' starts to lose its effect. Such as with two directors in The Hague. They were caught at the end of last week at a speed of 210 km/h by a police Audi A6. Both speeders not only lost their driver's license, but the police even confiscated the two BMWs because of the speed.

But at what speed will the police confiscate your car? On the website of the Public Prosecution Service we find the page 'seizure indication' that the police can confiscate a vehicle at a exceeding the speed limit by more than 100 percent. So if you drive twice the permitted speed, you are the Sjaak.

There must be a 'concrete danger'. Although it is not very difficult for the police to argue that driving twice the speed limit can be quite dangerous. The police will not immediately take your car, the confiscation will be done in consultation with the Public Prosecution Service. You will lose your driver's license if you exceed the speed limit by at least 50 km/h.

What do the police do with your car?

The BMWs do not go straight into the crusher, although that is an option. According to the police website, the Public Prosecution Service also makes the choice here. They can return the car, store it as evidence, destroy it or offer the car for sale via Domeinen Roerende Zaken. It is not yet known what will happen to these BMWs.