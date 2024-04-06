Mexico.- Next Monday, April 8 a solar eclipse will happen that will be visible in Mexico, United States and Canada; However, you must take into account that not only your vision is at riskbut also your cell phone and for this reason you should not take photos.

A solar eclipse is a fascinating astronomical phenomenon and after more than 30 years, it will be visible in some parts of Mexico; However, recommendations must be taken into account, since looking directly at an eclipse can be risky for your eyesight and your cell phone.

Due to the sunlight during the eclipse, the intense brightness can damage the camera sensorscausing them to burn or deteriorate.

Additionally, if you do not have Recommended protective glasses to view the eclipse and you were thinking of seeing it on the phone screen, You could also suffer serious eye damage.

So the most important recommendation is not to look directly at the Sun and not to use a phone. or a professional camera so as not to damage the sensors, since the devices to view the solar eclipse, thesethey must have special filters.

On sites like Amazon or Mercado Libre Filters are for sale that can be adapted to cell phone lenses. and professional cameras.

What happens if I see the eclipse directly?

Direct exposure to eclipse light can cause solar retinopathyan injury to the retina that can cause permanent vision loss.

Sunlight can burn the retina, a painless, light-sensitive tissue in the eye, but the damage may be irreversible. To view the eclipse, it is recommended to use special eclipse glasses, which block most of the solar radiation.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!