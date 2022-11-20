Georgieva explained that the world may lose about 1.5 percent of its gross domestic product due to its division into two blocs, “and this percentage is estimated at about $ 1.4 trillion,” according to an interview with Bloomberg.

Despite the great damage that the division may cause to the global economy, Georgieva stressed that the war in Ukraine is still the most harmful factor to global growth, “and therefore the earlier the war ends, the better,” as she put it.

The International Monetary Fund had warned of the impact of severe inflation on developing countries, and called on central banks to continue their efforts to curb and mitigate rising prices, especially the rise in food costs.