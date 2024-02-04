Video game movies have been taking on new relevance in recent years, and that is because production companies are prioritizing their quality. We have seen this with the releases of Detective Pikachu, Uncharted and the two of Sonic On cinemas. That brings us to the constant requests to pass the franchise of gears of war to the cinematographic world, and unfortunately the proposals they have given in relation to it have been rejected a couple of times.

Through a new podcast in which video game celebrities participate, the creator of this saga, Cliff Bleszinski, has taken the time to recall his memories with the IP, talking about how the development went and how the first idea behind the third-person game emerged. And just among the curious facts, there was talk of the first attempt to go to the big screen, implying that if a certain detail was approved, fans were going to end up hating the adaptation.

The trigger for the film not being approved was that the producers wanted to make a family product, completely removing the violence and rudeness that characterize the saga, and that has always been a key element within the games, for obvious reasons the creators refused. to take the product forward. The rating was wanted to be PG-13 to get more money, but that was at the cost of the characters refraining from using chainsaws to cut the Lotus in half.

Here is what Cliff himself mentioned:

There was that scale at that time in Hollywood where if there was blood and it was rated R, they thought they wouldn't make enough money. Especially if you're going to have a lot of CGI, big sets and that kind of stuff. They wanted it to be a PG-13 version, and I was like “no, screw it.”

Fortunately, the future seems encouraging for the franchise, since in previous years a project for Netflix, which is essentially expected to preserve the classic elements of the series. Since its confirmation by the streaming platform, not much more has been known. So, we will have to wait for news.

Editor's note: If they take away the violence from Gears of War they are going to look like Marvel, that is, they are only going to tell bad jokes for no apparent reason. So, better to have nothing than something that takes away the essence of such a beloved Xbox franchise.