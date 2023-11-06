One of the main characteristics of dragon ball They are the transformations that their characters have. Even today, with the manga of Dragon Ball Super underway, we see the Z Fighters gain unimaginable powers. However, It was Super Saiyan Phase 3 which seems to have been completely forgotten, and if you wonder why, here we tell you why.

During the Majin Buu arc, Super Saiyan Phase 3 was introduced as an extremely powerful transformation, which only Goku and Gotenks have managed to master. Although one might think that this would become a mainstay for anime, it was quickly forgotten, and powers like Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct have come to replace himand all this is due to the amount of energy it consumes.

To obtain the power of Super Saiyan Phase 3, Goku and Gotenks had to consume a huge amount of energy, which makes this transformation high risk.. Although enormous strength is obtained, this lasts very little, and leaves the fighter in a state of fatigue.

Thus, with the introduction of new transformations in Dragon Ball Super, Goku obtained by focusing on powers such as Super Saiyan Blue, which has good power and does not consume as much energy as Super Saiyan Phase 3. Although the canon has forgotten about this transformation, let us remember that in Super Dragon Ball Heroes We have seen this power in action once againand not only on the part of Goku, but even Vegeta has been capable of this.

The Super Saiyan Phase 3 transformation is something that many of us remember, but it doesn’t have much of a place in the current Dragon Ball anime and manga. However, it is undeniable that many of us would be excited if this power makes a triumphant return in the next arc of Dragon Ball Super.

