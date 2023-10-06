The sugar price index, calculated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, rose by 9.8 percent in one month.

The organization said in its monthly report that this increase “is mainly due to growing concerns about shrinking global supply during the next campaign (2023-2024).”

Initial expectations indicate a decline in production in Thailand and India, both of which are major producing countries, and this is linked to the El Niño phenomenon, according to the organization.

The El Niño phenomenon is generally associated with increased precipitation in some regions of southern Latin America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa, and Central Asia. It may cause severe drought in Australia, Indonesia, and some regions of South Asia and Central America.

The organization also points to the recent rise in oil prices, as the rise in the price of oil prompts producers to convert part of their crop into ethanol, which reduces the amount of sugar on the market and raises prices.

However, “the abundant crops currently being harvested in Brazil, amid favorable weather conditions, have limited the increase in global sugar prices from one month to the next,” according to the United Nations.

The organization reported that the general measure of international prices of food commodities was generally stable during the month of September, “with a decrease in the prices of vegetable oils (-3.9%), dairy products (-2.3%), and meat (-1%), offset by a noticeable increase in the prices of sugar and corn.” .

She added, “The organization’s price index for all types of rice decreased by 0.5 percent amid a decline in demand for imports in general.”