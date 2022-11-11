Global statistics say that pneumonia has been one of the main causes of death among children, in recent years, and that it was possible to save them, either by giving them vaccinations, or providing them with appropriate health care.

Many deaths of children with pneumonia are attributed to environmental risks, such as air pollution, poor personal hygiene, and high temperatures, in addition to widespread behavioral risks, such as smoking, wasting and low birth weight.

Official figures say that a third of deaths from pneumonia are related to air pollution, and as for child wasting, it is responsible for 47 million children with severe pneumonia.

In this regard, he said The regional advisor for health awareness in the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases, and former consultant to the World Health Organization, Dr. Wael Safwat, told “Sky News Arabia”, that pneumonia generally affects people with immunodeficiency, and it is widely spread in Southeast Asia. .

He added, “The world’s preoccupation with the Corona epidemic has exhausted health systems, and this has certainly affected the interest in other diseases, such as pneumonia.”