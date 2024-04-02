













According to a lawsuit, Facebook allowed Netflix to view users' text messages without their consent.

Court documents, filed on March 23, claim that Netflix had access to Facebook users' messages for nearly a decade. This to better adapt its multimedia content as part of a close collaboration between Netflix and Meta.

In accordance with dailymailMeta, Facebook's parent company, allowed the service to access its users' text messages and thus, the streaming giant manages to better adapt content for its own users.

For almost 10 years Netflix had access to Facebook users' messages

The class action lawsuit, filed by two US citizens, Maximilian Klein and Sarah Grabert, alleges that Netflix and Facebook “enjoyed a special relationship,” in which the social network gave the streaming site “tailored access” to user data. users.

The two Silicon Valley companies also agreed “custom partnerships and integrations that helped power Facebook's ad targeting and ranking models” since at least 2011, thanks to the personal relationship between Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The lawyers alleged that “within a month” of Hastings joining Facebook's board, the two companies signed an “inbox API” agreement that “allowed Netflix programmatic access to message inboxes.” “private Facebook users.”

In exchange, the streaming service would provide a report every fortnight to Facebook, which changed its name to Meta in October 2021, showing how its own users interacted with the platform.

Let us remember that in 2018, it was learned that Facebook had shared data with around 150 companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon or Netflix. According to the social network, none of its partners protect the privacy of users

A Meta spokesperson told MailOnline: “Meta did not share people's private messages with the service. As the document says, the agreement allowed people to message their friends on Facebook about what they were watching on the platform, directly from the Netflix app. These types of agreements are common in the sector. “We trust that the facts demonstrate that this complaint is unfounded.”

