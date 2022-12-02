“Just to clarify, his account has been suspended for incitement to violence,” Musk was quoted by the French Press Agency.

Musk comments on a photo published by the rapper, who is facing increasing isolation after anti-Semitic statements and his clear admiration for Nazi leader Hitler.

West has sparked controversy in recent months by announcing the end of major partnerships and clashing with other celebrities on social media.

His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, and the two social media platforms announced that they would delete his posts, which netizens denounced as anti-Semitic.

He also accused Adidas of stealing his designs for use in their own products.