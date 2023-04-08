According to the Liverpool Echo website, Mohamed Salah missed participating in Liverpool’s training, which the team played Thursday before the Arsenal match.

British sources indicated that Mohamed Salah’s absence from Liverpool’s training comes against the background of the decision of German coach Jurgen Klopp, the Reds coach, to give the player an additional day of rest in order to recover before the Arsenal match.

However, Liverpool fans are waiting to see Salah in training on Saturday, the day before facing Arsenal, in order to make sure of his participation in the “summit”.

Salah had participated as a reserve against Chelsea, in Liverpool’s last league meeting, in a strange decision by coach Klopp.

Liverpool, league leaders, will host Arsenal, at Anfield, next Sunday evening.