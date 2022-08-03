Matias Almeyda He has been one of the foreign technical directors who have shone the most in recent years, his time with Club Deportivo Guadalajara was prodigious, because during much of his stay he returned greatness and championship to the rojiblanco team.
For this reason, since his departure from the institution, the chivahermanos have not stopped asking for his return semester by semester, thanks to that insistence of the Argentine coach who currently directs the AEK Athens from Greece could return to Mexico to join a team.
But not football, but commentators with the chain TUDN that will cover the Qatar World Cup 2022, where he would be part of the special personalities that are invited to each World Cup where he would mainly analyze the duels of the Argentine team, which is one of the top contenders to be crowned in the World Cup, this according to newspaper information RECORD.
Also, the ‘Bare‘ will not be the only coach who will be behind the microphones of Televisa-Univisión, because they will also sign the Mexican Michael Herreracurrent coach of the UANL Tigers.
“The first, one that has already been linked to spaces on Televisa, and that his past with the national team makes him a luxury addition, since he has not been shy about criticizing Tata Martino and surely he will also go out of his mouth in the broadcast in Qatar : Miguel Herrera has already agreed to participate in the Tri games in the 2022 World Cup”, was what he revealed The Snipernewspaper journalist.
“And the other, a jewel, that in addition to knowing Mexican soccer, and especially the idiosyncrasy of our players, was already Champion and will move from Greece to be in Argentina’s matches during the World Cup: neither more nor less that Don Matías Jesús Almeyda will also be with TUDN,” he added.
