A senior government expert in China said today, Saturday, that the possibility of a new large-scale outbreak of the emerging coronavirus in the country in the next two to three months is very small, given that 80 percent of the population has already been infected with the virus.
Wu Chunyu, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said via the Weibo social media platform that the massive movement of traffic during the current Lunar New Year holiday period is likely to spread the epidemic, exacerbating infections in some areas, but not. A new wave of COVID-19 is likely in the near term.
Hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country on a family reunion holiday after easing anti-Corona restrictions that suspended such gatherings, raising fears of new outbreaks of the disease.
On Thursday, an official with the National Health Commission said that China had passed the peak of Covid-19 infections in fever clinics, emergency rooms and critical units.
Nearly 60,000 people died of COVID-19 in hospitals in the nearly one month to Jan. 12 after China scrapped the zero-COVID policy, according to government data.
