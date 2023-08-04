With the imminent departure of Nestor Araujo who will go to AEK Athens from Greece, Club América urgently needs to reinforce its central defense and the Mexican central defender Cesar Montes It is the first objective of the Eagles, however, there are several factors that have prevented the signing from taking place.
The first is that the Mexican intends to stay in European soccer, since he barely has six months since he joined Spain with Espanyol, unfortunately the Spanish team was relegated to the Second Division, so the Rayados youth squad is looking to relocate somewhere another European club and does not want to return to Mexican soccer yet, taking into account that it was very difficult for him to go to the Old Continent.
In the same way, the future of the Mexican remains in limbo because his situation has not been resolved and it has not been reported that he is close to any other European team, because, in addition, the Iberian team has valued him at a very high cost.
According to information from the journalist Fox Sports, ruben rodriguezthe biggest problem that separates Cesar Montes of America is money, since the Spanish team is willing to sell its assets for a much higher figure than that contemplated in Coapa, even adding the possible amount that they would receive for Nestor Araujo who will join the AEK of Athenswhich complicates his arrival.
In this way, in addition to the high cost that the Aztec defender has so that his services can be made in Coapa, there is also the player’s desire to continue in Europe and for this reason, he will surely wait until the last day of the transfer market if necessary. as long as she can stay in Europe and that a suitor who interests her comes out.
