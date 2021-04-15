Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendesino announced that his country will grant permanent residence to more than ninety thousand students and foreign workers who worked on the front lines during the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic and helped treat the injured.

The permanent residency program, which has been in effect since May 9, is intended for workers in public health or other vital sectors such as shop workers, farms and bus drivers, in addition to graduates who have obtained degrees in the past four years.

Mendesino said this measure helps Canada achieve its goal of receiving more than 400,000 immigrants this year, to offset the drop in the immigration rate over the past year after the borders closed.

“The epidemic has highlighted the wonderful contributions of the newcomers,” he added during a press conference.

He also pointed out that “these new policies will help those who have temporary situations to plan for their future in Canada and play a major role in economic recovery and help us rebuild better.”

He addressed the persons entitled to residency by saying, “Your status may be temporary, but your contributions are permanent and we want you to remain.”