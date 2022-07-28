Barbara Mori 44 years old, was intercepted by the press and they asked her something they wanted to know for a long time, it is about her great return to soap operas, because as many already know, her talent in melodramas breaks borders, so she decided put an end to that mystery.

And it is that as some already know, one of her most iconic soap operas was the one she did in 2004, Rubí, which gave her international fame, in addition, her preserved beauty is another of the things for which her fans make her worthy of another stellar, but the response he gave put many off.

Well, I don’t know, soap opera I don’t know, but right now I’m preparing a series, I’m very happy, the stories that they’ve offered me right now don’t attract me,” said Bárbara Mori to one of the questions that her fans have asked themselves the most since she preferred to walk away from the public eye to focus on other personal projects where she has been seen much more relaxed.

“If the producer #RosyOcampo decided to make another installment of VENCER, it would be great, that Bárbara Morí is one of the protagonists, it would be her triumphant return and in the best way…”, “Her successes were ruby ​​and the look of a woman in the cinema did not escalate her career as much as in the novels, in fact, the güero Castro is the one who could convince her she could have played the role of Octavio’s wife in the heartless one or she could be in the next saga win but lately they have done a lot of rehashes already there are no original novels,” write social networks.

Another of the things for which this celebrity is highly praised is that despite not being all in the spotlight of the show, many of her fans have noticed that every time she goes to the press she does not get into gossip and that is something that she likes. they applaud the talented woman.

It is worth mentioning that another of the things that they have told the famous is that she is still very well preserved, so they ask her for beauty tips.