On these rainy and suddenly warm days due to summer and the dog days, having a coffee maker at home can be a real blessing. Whether you crave a comforting hot coffee or a refreshing cold brew, Having a versatile coffee maker allows you to enjoy your favorite drinks without leaving your home.

Suburbia has some great news for coffee lovers who feel the need for this drink in their daily life. The department store has an irresistible offer on the prestigious Ninja brand, offering its Ninja CM401 Cold Brew Coffee Maker at a great discount. From an initial price of $5,499, you can now purchase it for only $4,399 or up to 6 months without interest for $733.17. In addition, it includes free shipping, so you can order it online and receive it in the comfort of your home.

The Ninja brand is known for innovation and quality in kitchen appliances. With products designed to make your life easier and more delicious, Ninja has earned the trust of consumers for its durability and superior performance. Enjoy all the coffee varieties you like, without leaving your home, and with the backing of Ninja quality.

Features of the Ninja CM401 Cold Brew Coffee Maker

With the Ninja CM401 Cold Brew Coffee Maker, you can power through your day with a delicious cup of freshly brewed coffee. This coffee maker lets you enjoy an espresso, a delicious frothy latte, or a refreshing cold brew.

◉ It is a versatile machine that adapts to your needs, allowing you to prepare from a single cup to a full jug.

◉ Charge your day with energy: With a cup of freshly brewed coffee.

◉ Enjoy variety: Prepare espresso, frothy coffee with milk, and cold brew.

◉ Versatility in quantity: You can prepare from a single cup, half a jug or a full jug.

Ninja CM401 Cold Brew Coffee Maker Specifications

◉ Family or collection: No family or collection

◉ Product Type: Cold Brew Coffee Maker

◉ Brand: NINJA

◉ Coffee machine technology: Hot and cold

◉ Manufacturer’s warranty: 1 year

◉ Operation: Digital

◉ Power: Voltage: 120 V

Details

◉ Auto power off: No

◉ Milk texturizer: Automatic/manual

◉ Coffee that can be prepared: Americano, espresso, latte, macchiato, cappuccino, mocha

◉ Finished indicator: Audible alert

◉ Type of coffee: Ground

◉ Cup capacity: 10

Dimensions

◉ Product width: 30 cm

◉ Product height: 38 cm