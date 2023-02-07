Mexico.- The LGBT community would have felt hurt and betrayed by Manelyk González, since he allegedly made transphobic comments and that is why they ask to cancel it from Acapulco Shore.

In several news portals it is shared that Manelyk González becomes a trend, since he made transphobic comments against the community, and although he retracted, the public decides that it does not forgive her.

Manelyk González, who became known for her participation in Acapulco Shore and for supporting the LGBT+ community, is now being canceled for derogatory comments against trans women.

And it is that in her recent podcast “Today it’s time”, Manelyk had the make-up artist Víctor Guadarrama as a guest, and she did some transphobic comments in reference to the trans community, that is why its cancellation was quickly requested.

After realizing that it was being canceled due to this controversy, Manelyk downloaded the podcast, but it was too late, since Internet users had already shared it to display them.

Manelyk said in the podcast that trans women are just a fad and can only be the mistress of men: “Trans are in fashion, they flirt with goats ** and everyone wants with them, I have many acquaintances who suck at trans and I have trans friends who are super pretty, it is the sensation of the moment, ”adds Manelyk in his podcast.

Víctor Guadarrama, for his part, mentions that men currently show off in public and flirt with them in clubs, thinking that they are with a real woman. “They kiss them in the clubs, in their minds, many think they are with a woman,” says Víctor.

After the controversy in which she was involved, Manely issued a statement in which He admits that he acted badly on his show and that’s why he decided to download the chapter.

“I’m reading comments on the last video and I couldn’t agree more with you. The video does not build anything, it misinforms and stigmatizes, so I decided to download it better,” says Manelyk González.

Besides, The 34-year-old singer and influencer from CDMX emphasizes that she did not have the slightest intention of offending and acknowledges that she was not empathetic and was poorly informed.

“I appreciate the way you make me realize my mistake… even though I didn’t mean to, I clearly spoke from my privilege, all wrong!”

