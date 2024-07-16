Nail bitingmedically known as onychophagiais a habit that many consider harmless. However, experts from the Mayo Clinic Institute and other institutions have pointed out that this practice can have serious health consequences.

Far from being a simple aesthetic question, Biting your nails introduces bacteria and fungi into your bodywhich can trigger various medical complications.

Dermatologist Lourdes Navarro Campoamor, from the Spanish Association of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV), highlights that onychophagia affects different age groups.

According to data from the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), its prevalence is 30% in children, 45% in adolescents and 10% in adults over 35 years of age. This habit may seem harmless, but its risks are considerable.

Infections and physical damage

One of the main concerns associated with Onychophagia is the possibility of infections. When you bite your nails, you create a gateway for microorganisms that can cause infections in your fingers and eventually in other parts of your body. These infections can range from mild to severe, depending on the type of bacteria or fungi involved.

Psychological implications

The habit of nail biting not only has physical implications, but also psychological ones. Researchers at the University of Montreal have explored the connections between nail biting and disorders such as anxiety and perfectionism. In their 2015 study, they suggest that this habit may be a symptom of underlying anxiety or even obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Therefore, seeking professional guidance is crucial to address the underlying causes and find effective ways to manage stress and anxiety.

Digestive and dental consequences

Nail biting can have negative effects on digestive health. Ingesting bacteria and fungi present in nails increases the risk of stomach infections. In addition, this habit can cause structural damage to teeth and affect their alignment. Dentists warn that constant pressure on teeth can lead to problems such as enamel wear and tooth displacement.

Impact on the respiratory system

Another worrying aspect is the impact of this habit on the respiratory system. Bacteria present in bitten nails can reach the respiratory tract, increasing the chances of developing infections such as tonsillitis or pharyngitis. Respiratory health experts stress the importance of keeping hands and nails clean to prevent the spread of infections.

How to break the habit

For those looking to stop biting their nails, experts recommend several strategies. These include keeping nails short and well-groomed, using bitter-tasting nail polish, and seeking psychological support if the habit is related to anxiety. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) has been shown to be effective in addressing compulsive behaviors, including the nail-biting habit.