The company said in a statement that the administration will submit a request to initiate administrative procedures before a court in Vienna, with the aim of declaring bankruptcy.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, the company will also submit a request to approve a reorganization plan.

The company added in its statement, “The goal is to continue commercial operations within the framework of self-management and sustainable restructuring of the company.”

The largest company in Austria was affected by the damage to the European real estate sector resulting from the largest rise in borrowing costs in the history of the euro, which extends for about 25 years.

Singa also did not succeed in securing the 600 million euros (about 658.5 million dollars) that the company needs in the coming weeks, according to Bloomberg.