A study by the Institute for Conducting Public Opinion Surveys “Allensbach” stated that what is known in Germany as the “middle generation”, which are citizens between the ages of 30 and 59 years, look at the coming months with unprecedented concern.

She explained that 51 percent of the citizens of the “middle generation” have great fears of the coming months, while 27 percent of them expressed “apprehension” about the economic conditions, which was described by the head of the institute, Renate Kocher, by saying that these numbers express an “unprecedented” state of anxiety.

Kocher added that citizens in Germany were, in the past few years, especially in 2020, worried about their economic conditions due to the consequences of the Corona epidemic, but they were not, even roughly, as concerned as is the case at the present time.

The study showed that more than three-quarters of citizens expect a decline in their economic conditions in the next six months, stressing that this view applies not only to the coming months, but also to the coming years.

It also indicated that 85 percent of the citizens of the largest country in terms of population in the European Union put rising prices at the forefront of their concerns, while 56 percent say that what scares them is suffering from economic problems due to inflation.

It is noteworthy that the number of what is known as the “middle generation” is approximately 35 million citizens out of the total number of Germany’s population of 83 million, and that this generation is responsible for producing 80 percent of the money that must be paid for taxes, which means that they constitute the largest source of state taxes.

The Allensbach Institute for Opinion Polls, founded in 1947, is one of the most prominent independent opinion polling institutes in Germany.

It is noteworthy that the preliminary estimates of the Federal Statistical Office in Germany indicated, on Tuesday, that there was a slight decline in the pace of inflation in November at 10 percent, while the annual inflation rate last October reached 10.4 percent.