In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Hassan attributed his expectation to these reasons:
- Wagner forces are present in Mali and Burkina Faso, which border Niger.
- Neighboring Mali takes a political orientation opposing France’s presence in the Sahel region (central and western Africa), expelling French forces and summoning Wagner’s expertise.
- The putschists have closed their eyes and are ready to do anything to stay in power.
- Today, they are more than willing to cooperate with Satan, and no matter what the consequences, they will not give in; Because it is a matter of life or death for them.
Bazoum warns of “Wagner”
- The President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held in the presidential palace, warned in an article published by the American “Washington Post” Thursday, that the continuation of the coup in his country “could have dire consequences for our country, the region and the entire world.”
- He also warned against the “Wagner Group”, saying that this “coup may make the region more vulnerable to Russian influence.”
- The Nigerien president defended the security situation in his country during his tenure, adding that there had been no major terrorist attacks by Boko Haram in the north, west and south since he took office.
- On the other hand, he considered that the security situation in the neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso is “worse”, indicating that “Wagner” had no role in achieving security and stability there.
Salifu Modi Tour
- General Salifu Modi, one of the most prominent participants in the Nigerien coup, visited Mali on Wednesday, according to what the country’s presidency announced.
- There is speculation that the putschists in Niger are interested in obtaining the services of Wagner operating in Mali and other countries in the region.
- Mali, along with Burkina Faso and Guinea Conakry, showed clear support for the coup leaders, especially after the West African Economic Community “ECOWAS” threatened, at its summit on Sunday, the possibility of using force against Niger to restore President Bazoum to power.
- Mali and Burkina Faso considered in a joint statement that the use of force against Niger is tantamount to a “declaration of war” on the two countries as well.
- The three countries participate in the emergence of demonstrations, after the coup in each of them, calling for an end to the French presence in the country, closer relations with Russia, and raising its flag during the demonstration.
- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, had previously shown, in a recording attributed to him, support for the coup in Niger, as a “struggle against the colonialists”, in reference to France.
