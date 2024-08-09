Roskomnadzor said it took the decision because Signal “violated the requirements of Russian legislation that must be observed to prevent the use of messaging services for terrorist and extremist purposes.”

Signal uses encryption that makes it more complex than other apps.

Russian authorities expanded their restrictions on some media outlets after the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out in 2022.

The authorities have banned several independent Russian-language media outlets critical of the Kremlin, and blocked access to Twitter, which later became X, as well as Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.

YouTube also reportedly experienced mass outages on Thursday after repeated slowdowns in recent weeks.