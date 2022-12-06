“Global GDP forecasts for 2023 have been revised downward again as central banks intensify their battle against inflation, and the outlook for China’s real estate market worsens,” Fitch’s World Economic Outlook showed.

The agency also lowered its forecast for US economic growth for 2023 from 0.5 percent to 0.2 percent, “with an increase in the pace of monetary tightening.”

It also cut its forecast for China’s 2023 GDP growth from 4.5 percent to 4.1 percent due to “weak prospects for a recovery in residential building construction.”

Growth forecasts for the eurozone for 2023 were revised up to 0.2% from 0.1% as the European gas crisis subsided slightly, but the European Central Bank’s interest rate hike would put pressure on demand.

The agency believes that the risk of a natural gas shortage in Europe this winter has decreased with higher LNG imports and lower gas consumption.

“However, the crisis is not over yet, and the rise in wholesale gas prices continues to weigh heavily on European companies and households,” she added.