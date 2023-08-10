Two political researchers, one from Russia and the other from Ukraine, explain the reasons for sending this type of weapon to Kiev, and what indicates the level of confidence of Ukraine’s allies in it at this time.

Arms dealer Freddy Verslos, CEO of OIB Land Systems, said that a European country had bought old Leopard tanks from him, which he had bought 5 years ago from Belgium, to send them to Ukraine.

It is scheduled that the old American M1A1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine by September, instead of the modern version of the heavily armored American M1A2 tanks, provided that they are sent to Germany first to undergo modernization, according to the newspaper. American Politico.

The newspaper attributed this to the fact that the latest model may take a year to reach Ukraine.

Why the old weapon?

Dr. Asif Melhem, director of the GCM Center for Studies in Moscow, explains the change in the strategy and quality of Western and American weapons sent to Ukraine as follows:

There are modifications and updates made to the old “Abrams” tanks, and the United States is looking forward to testing them in practice next month.

Ukraine consumes a lot of artillery shells; This strained the stocks of its backers (the United States and NATO countries).

The West’s strategy has always been to get rid of old stocks, unlike the Russians’ interest in preserving old equipment.

America always applies the theory of filling the first square, and wants to remain the protector of Ukraine, even with old military support

“useless” support

Whether the weapons are old or new, Melhem does not expect “any benefit” from the support provided to Ukraine in achieving its goals and its allies, and he relies on these indicators:

Financial corruption is pervasive in the Western and Ukrainian military system, and a document issued by the Ministry of Finance in Ukraine showed that 36.3 billion Ukrainian hryvnia were spent on the purchase of weapons, but they did not reach Kiev. Vitaly Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center in Ukraine, wrote about this.

Wasting most of the financial and military support by stealing it at the hands of Ukrainians and Westerners motivates the West to reconsider the types and size of weapons, in addition to the growing pressure groups in Europe and Washington who are annoyed by the onerous support bill.

The Pentagon issued a report last July confirming the theft of some weapons provided to Ukraine. Between February and September 2022, the Americans were unable to track arms shipments, and only at the end of October did they send a commission to Ukraine to follow up, and began supplying military equipment with tracking systems to find out its fate.

It was clearly shown that the Ukrainian army was unable to make any progress in the field, but rather suffered heavy losses in materiel and personnel.

Russia was able to destroy most of the tanks provided by the West (Britain, Germany and America) to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s resort to attacking marches inside Russia is a form of escaping forward, and obscuring the abject failure in the field.

The waning of American ambition

For his part, Dr. Watling Kudrakhin, a specialist in international affairs at the Ukrainian National University of Odessa, believes that Washington is not currently paying attention to restoring 20 percent of the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine, but it is concerned that Russia will not achieve a strategic victory over its weapons and its global position as the only pole.

Kudrakhin attributes this to the fact that in the event of Ukraine’s defeat against Russia, America and NATO may have to wage a nuclear battle or an all-out crushing war that carries with it the destruction of the world, which the Westerners avoid by continuing support to allow Kiev to defend itself and prevent Russia’s control of new lands. .

On Tuesday, US officials spoke of sending a new batch of weapons worth $200 million to Ukraine, including mine-clearing equipment, anti-tank weapons, ammunition and air defense systems, according to Reuters.