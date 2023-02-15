The Emirate of Abu Dhabi achieved quantum leaps in all major economic sectors at the end of the third quarter of 2022, thanks to its knowledge-based economic environment and flexible economic frameworks. Despite the many challenges faced by the global and regional economy, Abu Dhabi has strengthened its international standing and demonstrated its competitiveness and economic stability as a result of partnership efforts between the public and private sectors.

Over the past years, Abu Dhabi launched several initiatives that focus on economic diversification, reducing dependence on oil, and enhancing non-oil economic activities and sectors, while adhering to a prudent fiscal policy and a gradual response to market needs to improve regulatory and legal frameworks to attract foreign direct investment and support local investments.

In this context, Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, said: The strong economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi continues its superiority and progress (…) and its ability to attract foreign direct investment, thanks to the flexible policies that enabled the emirate’s economy to achieve the strongest growth in the region during this period.

He added: Abu Dhabi is the preferred destination for investors and talents from different countries, and the private sector is a pivotal player in achieving this continuous growth, while continuing to give priority to sustainable economic policies to expand investment growth horizons at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Mahmoud Fikry, Director General of the Statistics Center in Abu Dhabi, said: Statistical estimates of GDP during the first nine months of 2022 indicate remarkable growth with strong performance for all major economic sectors, including large growth rates that predict a bright future and a prosperous and strong economy.

The contribution of the non-oil sectors

The estimates announced by the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi revealed that the contribution of the non-oil economic sectors recorded 50.3 percent of the gross domestic product, an increase of 39 billion dirhams ($11 billion) during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year, to reach The total value of these activities amounted to 417.3 billion dirhams (about 114 billion dollars).

Real estate activities

Real estate activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed a remarkable increase of 20.3 percent during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year, due to attracting investors in islands and coastal areas such as Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Reem Island and Al Raha Gardens.

Accommodation and food services

The accommodation and food services activity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi achieved a growth rate of 20.2 percent in the first nine months of 2022.

In a clear indication of the prosperity of the tourism sector in the emirate, hotel occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi, among other key indicators, reached their highest level in two years, as in 2022 Abu Dhabi hosted a total of 4.1 million hotel guests, an increase of 24 percent over the previous year. Hotel occupancy rates reached 70 percent, which is much higher than the average achieved for the Middle East region of 63.6 percent, making Abu Dhabi among the first tourist destinations for the year 2022.

The strong growth is due to increased awareness across the international and local markets of Abu Dhabi’s position and the competitiveness of its entertainment offerings, activities, sporting events, cultural and heritage experiences, and its strategic international partnerships.

Wholesale and retail trade

During the first nine months of 2022, the added value of wholesale and retail trade activity amounted to 45 billion dirhams, a growth rate of 17.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021, so that this sector represents 5.4 percent of the gross domestic product of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi over a period of nine months.

Transportation and storage

The added value of the transportation and storage sector amounted to 14 billion dirhams in the first nine months of 2022, as this sector achieved a growth of 11.4 percent, contributing about 1.7 percent to the gross domestic product.

The sector includes several activities, including the transportation of passengers and goods by rail, land, air and sea means, and related storage activities, as 15.9 million passengers passed through the emirate’s airports in 2022, according to what was reported by Abu Dhabi Airports.

Transformative Industries

Manufacturing activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi grew by 8.1 percent, with a contribution of about 8.0 percent of GDP, during the first nine months of 2022. The most competitive industrial center in the region, and the Abu Dhabi government has announced a plan to invest 10 billion dirhams in a number of ambitious industrial programs aimed at increasing the size of the manufacturing sector to 172 billion dirhams by 2031.

The new strategy will enhance Abu Dhabi’s trade with international markets, as it aims to increase the emirate’s non-oil exports by 143 percent, at a value of 178.8 billion dirhams, by 2031.

financial activities

Financial activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi grew by 6.9 percent during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, reaching a value of 28 billion dirhams, as it accounted for 5.5 percent of GDP during the same period.

Thanks to the high confidence of the international community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its economy, the Emirate has become the preferred destination for investors, businessmen, innovators and professionals from all over the world to be part of the leading financial power of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the “capital capital”.