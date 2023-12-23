Home page World

For many, Christmas is only half as nice without snow. In many places there will be no white Christmas in 2023 – although a few areas may get snow.

Munich – When the snow chaos brought local and long-distance traffic to a standstill in large parts of Germany at the beginning of December, the forecasts for a white Christmas were initially quite optimistic. However, the meteorologists have now had to adjust their forecast. As things stand, it looks like there won't be much snow at Christmas. However, there are a few enclaves that can enjoy the white splendor on Christmas Eve. This includes, among other things, the Bavarian Forest.

The outlook for Christmas is rainy and cloudy almost everywhere

The reason for the snow-unfriendly weather situation is a depression over the Farör Islands. As a result, “mild Atlantic air comes to us,” explains qualified meteorologist Georg Haas weather.com. This ensures that it will be cloudy and rainy in large parts of Germany on December 24th. In the south it is initially dry, but towards the evening it gets wet here too. “The winter fairy tale in the lowlands will definitely not work. It’s just too warm,” Haas concluded.

The maximum temperatures on Christmas Eve are between 6 and 13 degrees. So you don't even have to hope for snow. At least that applies to the lower areas of Germany. Some higher altitudes can look forward to white flakes and a blanket of snow.

There will be no white Christmas in large parts of Germany in 2023 either. However, some areas still have a chance. © Ales Utouka/IMAGO

Snow is still falling in some areas – there could be snow here at Christmas

Above all, this is according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in the Bavarian Forest. On December 23rd, “light to moderate” snowfall is forecast in the high altitudes of the Harz, Erzgebirge, Bavarian Forest and Alps. In parts of these areas, up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow may fall. In addition, it snows “in the Saxon mountains, sometimes even at low altitudes, until the evening”. There can even be up to 30 centimeters of fresh snow here, according to the DWD.

Snow is still falling in the East Saxony mountains and in the Bavarian Forest on Christmas night, but far less than on Saturday. The DWD speaks of one to five centimeters of fresh snow. However, it will also rain here during the day. Nevertheless, these regions are the areas with the highest probability of a white Christmas.

Maybe it's a good thing that there is currently no snow. At least for public transport. In Munich, for example, the S4 is still struggling with the after-effects of the snow chaos on the first week of December. (sp)