21-year-old crashes on the highway and is hit by several cars: tragedy on the Brebemi in the early hours of this morning

In the early hours of today, Wednesday 10 July, yet another road tragedy occurred on the A35 motorway. A car reportedly hit a guard rail near the Calcio toll booth and the driver died instantly. It appears to be a 21 years old resident in the Brescia area, who after the crash was hit by other vehicles. The motorway section remained closed to traffic for several hours.

Michele Luzzardi, 21 years old from Castecovati, the victim of the accident

Two very serious accidents they occurred within a few hours In the north of Italy. One, very serious, occurred yesterday evening in Nole Canavesea small town in the province of Turin. A motorcycle with two young people on board crashed into a car and for one of them, Alessio Biscuola, 27, there was nothing that could be done. The friend who was with him on the two-wheeled vehicle is in very serious condition and is currently hospitalized and fighting for survival.

Credit: giornaledibrescia.it

A few hours later, in the early hours of this morning, another major accident occurred in Lombardy, on the A35 motorway, the so-called Brebemi. In this case the vehicle involved was only one, a car which, according to what emerged, had violently impacted against a guard rail at the height of the motorway toll booth of Socceron the carriageway towards Brescia.

Credit: giornaledibrescia.it

On board the car was a 21-year-old resident of Brescia, who after the crash was hit by other cars that were passing at that moment. When the rescuers arrived, alerted by the other motorists, they found the young man lying on the asphalt, now lifeless. It is unclear whether he was thrown from the car or if he, alone, got out of the vehicle after the accident.

In addition to the 118 operators, who could do nothing but to certify the death of the boy, the Fire Brigade of the Romano di Lombardia station and the patrol cars of the Chiari Highway Police intervened on site. The operations to remove the damaged vehicle and make it safe lasted for several hours. A period of time during which the affected section remained closed to traffic.