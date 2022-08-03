The Juventus midfielder suffered a knee injury during a training session with his new team late last month, during a foreign tour in the United States.

In the event of surgery, Pogba will miss the World Cup in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, so the player, who played 91 matches with the France national team, preferred to undergo a treatment program, instead.

Italian media said that the treatment regimen would consist of three weeks in the gym and swimming pool, after which he would train alone for two weeks.

If all goes well, Pogba will be back in time to be able to prepare for the World Cup, as France begin their campaign against Australia in Doha on November 22.

The French sports newspaper, L’Equipe, said on Wednesday that Pogba’s decision puts him in a confrontational situation with his new club, which would have preferred the French player to undergo surgery, and to be absent from the World Cup so that he could return quickly in the second half of the season.

Pogba returned to Juventus after several turbulent seasons at Manchester United.