The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) that visited China believes that in December 2019 the coronavirus was more widespread than previously thought in Wuhan province, the US network CNN reported on Sunday.

The director of that mission, Peter Ben Embarek, told the network that Chinese scientists presented to the mission 174 coronavirus cases recorded in Wuhan and its surroundings and that were reported in December 2019. Of that set, 100 were confirmed through the laboratory and the remaining by clinical diagnosis of the patient.

He added that this increased number of cases, probably serious cases, discovered by Chinese doctors early on, could mean that the disease affected more than 1,000 people in Wuhan in that December.

Health workers in Wuhan in January 2020, when the pandemic was recognized. Photo: AFP

“The virus circulated widely in Wuhan in Decembere, which is a new finding, “said Embarek, already in Switzerland after the four-week mission to the Asian country to investigate the origin of the virus.

The researcher noted that they discovered that there were more than a dozen strains of the virus in Wuhan as early as December, a sign that reflects a broader spread than previously thought.

He added that they were also able to speak with the patient indicated by the Chinese authorities as the first case: an office worker in his 40s, with no travel history, who reported being infected on December 8, 2019.

Embarek noted that after the mission they have managed to collect for the first time 13 different genetic sequences of the SARS-COV-2 virus as of December 2019.

Medical staff outside the Jinyintanen Wuhan Hospital in January 2020, during the first weeks of the pandemic. Photo: EFE

When examined with broader data from Chinese patients during 2019, this evidence could provide clues to the place and time of the outbreak before December.

That genetic material, CNN says, is probably the first evidence at the international level supporting the theory that several variants of the virus have been circulating since before December 2019, as estimated by some virologists.

The broadcast of the interview with the director of the mission comes after the White House on Saturday demanded that the Chinese government make public its data on the first days of the pandemic. In turn, he expressed his “deep concerns” because of the way the WHO mission released its findings after visiting China.

In a statement, the White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, considered “imperative” that the WHO investigation into the origin of the virus is “independent” with the findings of the mission in Wuhan and “free of any intervention. or tampering by the Chinese government. “

The field hospitals that China built in Wuhan to cope with the flood of COVID-19 patients in January 2020. Photo: AFP

On Friday, the newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese government refused to hand over to the WHO mission original data on the first cases of COVID-19 in the Asian country and only provided the reports they had prepared on these infections.

Therefore, the WHO team was unable to review the original data on which these reports were based, which would allow them to reach their own conclusions about the origin and how the virus spread, according to researchers from the organization cited anonymously by The Wall Street Journal.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington criticized these comments, noting that “WHO is an authoritative international multilateral organization in the field of health, not an amusement park where one can come and go at will “, alluding to the process that former US President Donald Trump began to leave the body.

“What the United States did in recent years has seriously undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and has seriously damaged international cooperation about COVID-19, “he added.

Embarek told CNN that they hope to return to the Chinese province of Wuhan in the coming months to continue the investigations, but at the moment there are no specific dates.

Source: EFE