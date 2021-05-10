In Norway, they are concerned about the fate of a beluga whale named Hvaldimir, who sailed to the local shores in 2019 and gained fame, according to the BBC.

The sailors then noticed the unusual behavior of a whale in Norwegian waters. He played ball and later found attached Russian equipment on it. In Norway, it was suggested that this animal is a whale specially trained by the Russian army that escaped from its “owners”, confirming this by photographs from satellites with pens for, presumably, dolphins and whales near the coastal military bases in Murmansk.

The nickname Hvaldimir was given to him, combining the word “whale” in Norwegian (hval) and the name of the president of Russia. The whale “settled” in the Hammerfest harbor, and from mid-2019 began feeding on its own. However, due to the formed habit of people, he did not swim far, ate on various fish farms and played with tourists on boats.

Different people were concerned about the fate of Khvaldimir. In particular, the American filmmaker Regina Crosby, who lives in Norway, decided to make a short film about the animal. “I thought it would be a happy story about the escape of a whale from the Russian military. But time passed, and no one did anything for him, ”she said, simultaneously launching a campaign in support of the beluga whale.

Together with animal advocate Rick O’Burry, they decided to create in one of the fjords something like a nature reserve for Hvaldimir, enclosing a wide bay with nets. According to them, two communities in northern Norway have shown serious interest and allocated funds to study the impact of the reserve. However, marine biologists are against this idea. The Norwegian Fisheries Authority said it has discussed the issue and believes that Hvaldimir should be “left alone and given the opportunity to live like a free animal.”