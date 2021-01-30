The influencer The Wall Street Journal published an extensive article in today’s edition in which he analyzes the challenging Argentine economic situation and the strategy that the Minister of Economy is carrying out, Martin Guzman, to reach an agreement with the IMF, which involves refinancing the debt of US $ 44,000 million that the State maintains with that organization.

The main paragraphs of the article, below.

– With Argentina bankrupt, Finance Minister Martín Guzmán is pressing for an agreement to be reached in May with the International Monetary Fund to pay $ 44 billion in debt. To achieve the agreement, Guzmán assured the WSJ that it will reduce the huge fiscal deficit. Guzmán says his plan falls short of the draconian austerity measures that the IMF imposed with other governments. “We are using the negotiations with the IMF as an opportunity to try to break with the patterns of the past “Guzmán said.

– The interesting thing is that both Guzmán and President Alberto Fernández belong to a party that has long criticized the IMF, blaming it for Argentina’s problems. Y face a formidable opponent within the ruling Peronist coalition who is organizing legislators against policies belt-tightening IMF.

– “Here, economic activity is driven by demand. And there is no other way to stimulate demand than through salaries, pensions and affordable food prices, ”said the vice president. Cristina Kirchner On twitter. “I tell everyone: all those who are afraid, or who do not have the courage, there are other occupations besides ministers or legislators.”

– An agreement between the administration and the IMF will require the approval of Congress. Since Mrs. Kirchner presides over the Senate, her consent is essential.

– Guzmán downplayed the threat he posed. “The coalition works together, with a shared vision”, said.

– But Argentina will have to curb spending or increase income. Guzmán plans to reduce the budget deficit this year to around 6% of annual economic output, from 8.5% in 2020.

– Guzmán said that the gradual approach To stabilize the economy it aims to stimulate growth by reducing inflation by about five points each year. Increased government revenue would reduce dependence on money printing to cover expenses, which fuels inflation and makes dollar debt more expensive. Inflation reached 36% in 2020.

– Economists show skeptical that Argentina can generate income. And they say it is necessary to get rid of subsidies and price controls.

– Argentina distributes subsidies to electricity companies, suppliers of gas for heating and public transport companies to compensate for the low prices they are forced to charge. Subsidies to public services increased to 2.3% of gross domestic product last year from 1.6%.

– Surveys show that Argentines they are increasingly unhappy under the Fernández government, having endured one of the longest lockdowns in the world after a decade of high inflation and three years of economic contraction.

– The managing director of the IMF, Kristalina GeorgievaHe said that the “IMF’s commitment will continue as long as necessary for Argentina to have clear its medium-term objectives.”

– “What complicates things is politics,” he said. Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor to Allianz SE and President of Queens’ College, Cambridge.

– “It is not clear that the ruling coalition has a plan for the country,” he says. Hector Torres, former CEO of the IMF. “What is clear is that they have a plan to retain power.”

– Mrs. Kirchner’s faction probably thwart any deal that might undermine your attempt to secure control of the lower house of Congress, said Eduardo Levy Yeyati, Dean of the Faculty of Government of the Universidad Torcuato di Tella in Buenos Aires. “They are extremely influential and will probably stop any fiscal adjustment measure that they believe conflicts with their political objective,” he concluded.