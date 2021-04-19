In the midst of the tension between the nation and the city due to the suspension of face-to-face classes, the national government on Monday authorized the public administration to grant license until April 30 to workers in the sector who are in charge of children under 14 years of age who must undergo virtual schooling and are enrolled in schools in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA).

Administrative Decision 378/2021, which was published this Monday in the Official Gazette, covers licenses for workers from all agencies of the National Public Administration.

In the context of the emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to “facilitate the compatibility of family integrity”, which “also implies support for virtual schooling, making it essential to grant a license to one of the parents”, emphasizes the Decision Administrative.

In addition, it clarifies that in the event that both cohabiting parents provide services in the national public sector, the justification will be granted only to one of them.

“The license may be requested to the extent that the link is declared in the personal files, and absences due to force majeure must be framed in the respective area or a similar framing according to the Licenses, Justifications and Franchises regime applicable to personnel of each organism “, indicates one of the articles.

For those who assist children with a Unique Certificate of Disability (CUD) in charge, the limit of less than 14 years of age will not apply, he indicated the regulations of the Chief of Cabinet signed by its head, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro.

Likewise, the Government “invites similar measures to be adopted by the Legislative and Judicial Power of the Nation, the City and Province of Buenos Aires and the municipalities of the AMBA.”

Telam Fountain

AFG