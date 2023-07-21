The plan of outgoing care minister Ernst Kuipers to centralize pediatric heart surgery may go ahead. The university medical centers of Utrecht and Leiden/Amsterdam had objected to this plan. The preliminary relief judge decided on Friday that Kuipers’ decision currently has no ‘irreversible consequences’ and there is therefore no reason to press the pause button.
#time #minister #continue #plan #close #pediatric #heart #surgery #departments
Criminal suspicions | The police will not start a preliminary investigation into Wille Rydman’s book
The police have finished the investigation into the book by Minister of Economy Wille Rydman.Helsinki the police department preliminarily investigated...
Leave a Reply