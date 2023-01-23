This result comes due to the success of the group’s expansion and growth plans that it has adopted since the launch of the “Dare Dare” strategy in 2017, as the group’s brand value has doubled by 100 percent over the past five years, rising from $6.2 billion in 2017 to $12.3 billion in 2017. 2022, by focusing on performance and continuing to grow and expand to maintain its leadership position and enhance the strength of its commercial brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

In addition to being the most valuable brand, the stc group was one of the fastest growing brands in the region, moving up 25 ranks, up 16.7 percent in just one year. stc bank also achieved an increase in the value of its brand by 27.5 percent.

Brand Finance ranks brands around the world by measuring the strength of brands globally, using the “Strength of Brands” index, external factors and business performance. It also includes an evaluation of all corporate activities, both locally and internationally. The stc group was rated as the strongest brand in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

It is worth noting that Brand Finance is a world leader in the evaluation of branding, and every year it issues a rating of the strongest and most valuable branding. It evaluates more than 5,000 brands in all sectors and regions every year. He topped the “Brand Finance Global 500” report, which includes the 500 most valuable brands in the world.