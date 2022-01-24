Through a statement, the South Korean agency Starship Entertainment informed MONBEBE that MONSTA X’s tour of various cities in the United States was rescheduled, due to the critical situation that still exists in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and that in that North American country, it has left more than 866 thousand people dead and millions infected, according to figures from health authorities.

The extraordinary boy band originally from South Korea and made up of Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, IM and Shownu (who is doing his mandatory military service), would start the “2022 MONSTA X No Limit US Tour” on January 29 in New York City, however, all dates were postponed.

“Thank you very much for your interest and support in MONSTA X’s 2022 world tour in the United States and Canada, which was originally planned for January and February,” said Starship Entertainment, the agency that launched and represents the band.

We have decided to reschedule the 2022 MONSTA X No Limit US Tour for May-June 2022.

MONSTA X’s agency emphasized that they made this decision, as “the safety of fans, artists, and staff is our top priority.”

Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. For any canceled concerts, those who purchased their tickets through a site like Ticketmaster will be notified directly of the refunds.

Fans who purchased their tickets through a secondary or resale site such as StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, etc. are also advised to contact them directly for a refund.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and ask for your generous understanding, we are looking forward to the ‘2022 MONSTA X No Limit US Tour’ and can’t wait to share a wonderful performance, thank you.”

It is worth mentioning that this is the third time that the dates of MONSTA X’s North American tour must be moved as a result of Covid-19.

The concerts for the United States and Canada were initially announced for 2020; Due to the pandemic, the dates were postponed for the months of April and May 2021 and later, they were moved to January and February of this year. Now, that’s how they are the new dates of the “2022 MONSTA X No Limit US Tour”:

May 21- New York

May 24 – Fairfox, Va.

May 26- Chicago, Ill.

June 1- Sunrise, Florida

June 4 – Atlanta, Ga.

June 6 – Fort Worth, Texas

June 8- Phoenix, Arizona

June 11- Los Angeles, California

Read more: “Mom! We Made It!” Band NCT 127 Wins Their 1st Daesang At 31st Seoul Music Awards

It has not yet been confirmed if the concerts in Canada will be rescheduled or cancelled.