During the night from Saturday to Sunday, an earthquake occurred in Drenthe for the third time in October. According to the KNMI, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.2 and occurred at a depth of three kilometers, below the village of Ekehaar. The monitoring institute speaks of an “induced” quake, which implies that the earthquake is related to gas extraction in the region. Ekehaar is located near the Eleveld gas field, where gas extraction has been halted since October 15 due to maintenance.

The most recent quake was also the strongest of the three that occurred this month. On October 1, an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.9 occurred near Hooghalen and a week ago Ekehaar was also hit by an earthquake, which was a lot lighter with a magnitude of 1.3. According to the KNMI, tremors can be felt from a magnitude of 1.3. The Ministry of Economic Affairs calls on people who have suffered damage to report to the Mining Damage Committee.

The State Supervision of Mines late to RTV Drenthe know that the NAM is investigating how it is possible that three earthquakes occurred in a relatively short time. According to a spokesperson, this is the first time at the Eleveld gas field. The spokesperson looks for a possible explanation in so-called “pressure equalization”. Gas extraction in the Eleveld gas field has caused pressure differences underground. “This pressure is now relieving itself. The natural gas flows from places with high pressure to places with low pressure,” says the spokesperson, who indicates that this process can lead to earthquakes.