Jonathan and Luis Martín, two journalists from Nayarit, disappear

Weather in Guadalajara, Jalisco for this July 08, 2023

Mexico accuses Shein of plagiarizing indigenous designs

State police try to evict a protester from Casa Jalisco

A dog located a human leg, walked it in his snout until he abandoned it in a vacant lot, on Santa Fe street at the intersection of Prosperidad just behind the Guadalajara International Airport.

The find was reported to the emergency number 911 by neighbors from the New Hope neighborhood.

Upon arrival of the Municipal Police Station confirmed that it is a human leg.

This is the Third time in a week that homeless dogs locate human remains in an advanced state of decomposition.

In days gone by, other dogs located a torso and a human head, but so far it is unknown if it is the same victim and the gender.

The remains found were transferred to the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences to protect and classify them.

Receives more news from Jalisco on WhatsApp

#time #week #dog #human #leg #snout #Tlajomulco