The love has not yet died: Christian Wulff and Bettina Wulff are together again. The 47-year-old has now confirmed that.

Hanover – At a charity golf tournament in Burgwedel, Bettina Wulff made the relationship public: “We live together,” she explains. In 2008, the former Prime Minister of Lower Saxony and Bettina Wulff said yes, the first separation came to light in 2013.

The two came together in 2015 and were married in church that same year. The second love comeback lasted until 2018. Then the couple announced their separation again, knows Kreiszeitung.de *. Now the love cards are shuffled again.