Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 7:50

The heat on Tuesday, 14th, in São Paulo “tied” with that recorded the previous day. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), on both days the maximum temperature in the city was the same, 37.7°C.

Monday and Tuesday were the hottest days of the year and recorded the highest temperature for a month of November since measurements began in 1943, and the second highest temperature measured by Inmet in São Paulo.

The historic record in 80 years is 37.8°C (just a tenth more), recorded on October 17, 2014.

Before Monday, the highest temperature of 2023 had been 37.1°C, measured on Sunday, the 12th. Therefore, the last three days – Sunday, Monday and Tuesday – were consecutive temperature records in the capital in year.

The official temperature in the city of São Paulo, for Inmet, is measured at the conventional station at Mirante de Santana, in the north zone. Other measuring stations may record higher temperatures, but the one considered official is that of this station.

Holiday forecast

The heat will continue in São Paulo this Wednesday, November 15th, the Proclamation of the Republic Day holiday. According to Meteoblue, the maximum temperature should be 36°C, with a thermal sensation of 38°C. The minimum must be 21°C.

On Thursday, the 16th, it should be hotter in the capital, says Meteoblue: a maximum of 37°C and a minimum of 24°C.