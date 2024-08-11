The swing is 120 metres high and is located on the roof of a hotel in central Berlin. It is very similar to traditional swings, but it offers a stunning view of the entire German capital.

Every day since the swing was inaugurated in June, about a hundred visitors have climbed to the top of the hotel, which was built in 1970 in East Berlin, to experience the intense emotions that this activity provides.

For about twenty euros, the strong-hearted can swing in the void for 5 minutes, attached to a harness.

“After the first swings, it becomes normal, and you feel free,” says Pascal Vint about his experience riding the swing.

“It feels a bit like flying,” says Victoria Voigt. “It’s a good introduction for those who want to experience the thrill.”

“We wanted to create something simple and accessible,” explains Andy Hofer, director of the company that runs many tourist attractions in Germany.

The site’s creators have set an ambitious goal of stealing the spotlight from Berlin’s Fernsehturm, one of the capital’s most prominent landmarks at 368 metres.

“They have a glass front, but we have a balcony and fresh air,” Hoover says.

With this new tourist attraction, Berlin has broken the record previously held in Amsterdam, where the highest swing in Europe was previously located at a height of 100 metres.