new Delhi: Sixth and an important round of military commander-level talks on reducing border tension between India and China will be held in Moldo on Monday 21 September. A senior diplomat will also be present on behalf of India for the first time in the military commander level talks amid the border tension that has been going on since the last month. From the fronts of the border to the negotiating table, where India tries to find a way out of the solution, China also has to teach a lesson in its own language.

According to highly placed sources, this meeting in Moldo (towards China) on the actual control line will start at around 9 pm Indian time. This is the first high-level meeting on the border between the two countries after the incidents of 29-31 August and firing incidents on September 7 and 9 between the two countries.

According to official sources, a level officer in charge of China affairs and a secretary level officer of Chinese language is being sent to the Ministry of External Affairs for the meeting. It will also help in finding a broad political understanding and a diplomatic path to reconciliation. Therefore, the 14th Army Chief Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh and Secretary in charge of East Asia Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs, Naveen Srivastava will also be present at the meeting.

It is important that after the Foreign Minister level talks between the two countries, a five-point formula was agreed. In this, the emphasis was on continuing military level dialogue between the two sides and ending face-to-face situation at the earliest. With all

Approval was also given for continuation of meetings of the WMCC, the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on Indo-China border matters. The border system of the two countries, WMCC, is also headed by Joint Secretary East Asia on behalf of India.

Military commander-level talks on the border on Monday are also important because before this, between August 31 and September 7, more than half a dozen talks between Brigadier rank level officers were being ended. On the other hand, this will be the first time after the incidents of firing in the area of ​​East Ladakh for the first time after the 1962 war, when senior officials of both countries will be face to face at the negotiating table.

According to highly placed sources, where knowledgeable officials of Chinese language are being sent for high level talks. At the same time, the Indian Army has also increased the deployment of Mandarin-knowing officers among its units deployed in the area. This linguistic stance has also gone to read Chinese pantheons properly.

Significantly, on the front of the Line of Actual Control, India defeated the strategy of sweet talk-bitter move from China between August 29-31, on the southern side of Pangong Lake, where it made its deployment on several hills. At the same time, Finger 4’s curry in the northern area of ​​the lake also took the Chinese barricade under its firing siege. Fueled by this, China sometimes resorted to traditional weapons such as bhala to remove India and sometimes resorted to tactics like air firing. Keep in mind that on 7 and 9 September, Chinese soldiers, buoyed by India’s retaliation, resorted to aerial firing in the area of ​​Pangong Lake. However the Chinese PLA could not deter Indian troops from their barricades.

According to highly placed sources, India has made it clear that it wants a peaceful solution in spite of answering China in its own seats. For which it is necessary that the Chinese soldiers reduce their offensive deployment and heavy military gathering. At the same time, if China wants to increase the tension, then the Indian Army is able to take all possible measures to protect its land. In such a conversation on Monday, India will also insist on telling that if China really wants to find a scope for a solution by avoiding confrontation then it should take steps to resolve the military face to face situation and reduce the huge military gathering. Will be

