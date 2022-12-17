Since the beginning of time, philosophers, mystics, thinkers and doctors have tried to explain the human behavior and in parliamentary halls it is no exception. In it H. Congress of Sinaloa there are as many conceptions as thinking heads, together the legislators can extract a series of fundamental ideas and solid proposals that allow the construction and approval of various initiatives, and precisely yesterday the Income and Expenditure Budget Law -LIPE- of Sinaloa for the fiscal year of the year 2023.

And although it is true, it is possible that the deputies compete for the same public resources, arguing different causes, sometimes that competition generates disagreements and small differences between one and the other, for wanting a little more, but it is no less true, that in the end there is a majority feeling of solidarity, assertiveness and generosity that willingly allows building a proposal with social and human sense make it as fair and equitable as possible.

Any parliamentary group, regardless of its size, always has the idea of ​​being part of something bigger, seeking to have the Sinaloa that we want and that we still do not have. The transformations are achieved as a team, therefore, the openness, contributions and trust placed by each deputy of the LXIV legislature in the budget project sent by Governor Ruben Rocha Moya, which for the fiscal year of the year, is highly valued. 2023 will reach 64,504.5 million pesos (mp), 6,365 million pesos more than in 2022 (10.95%).

In a world where we live fast, we must learn to live in a more reflective way, to listen to different voices and attend to small details, for this reason, in an open parliament exercise, which we carried out last year, 30 groups attended of civil society, organizations and institutions, each one defending their cause, very fair indeed, for which 313.8 million pesos were reallocated. It is no coincidence that this year half of the organizations were attended to, which reflects that during this year, the State Executive took into account the various causes and they were included in the draft initiative of LIPE 2023.

It is important to specify that the reassigned resources that come from various dependencies, even with these modifications, these had an increase compared to their 2022 budget, under the logic of caring for exponential increases and rather increasing progressively and responsibly.

I believe that the unanimous decision is the correct one. The will of the State Executive will be our great ally next year 2023. Our principles impel us to take care of the public resources of the Sinaloans, that they be spent with efficiency and quality to attend to the greatest possible causes.