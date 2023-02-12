For the seventh day in a row, the United Arab Emirates continues to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, within the framework of Operation Gallant Knight / 2, by operating 37 cargo planes carrying food and medical supplies and shelter tents for the affected people.

On the other hand, the Emirati search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to rescue those trapped under the rubble through qualitative and specialized devices and equipment in this field, in addition to working on the completion of a mobile field hospital and its opening in a (correctional) area in Turkey to receive the injured and provide them with medical care.