For the second time in less than a month, journalists and media organizations stood up in front of the Interior Ministry (Segob), in CDMX, to protest job insecurity and violence against the union.

With empty chairs for the five journalists murdered so far this year, and shouting “The truth is not killed”, the communicators lit candles while reading a public letter addressed to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe governors and the attorney general’s offices and those of each entity demanding an end to violence against journalism, as well as punishing those guilty of the crimes suffered by the union.

As in the mobilization of January 25, the protest was echoed in Ciudad Juárez, Cuernavaca, Culiacán, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Mérida, Oaxaca, Orizaba, Tepic, Querétaro and Jalapa, where journalists took to the streets to demand an end to to violenceto the impunity Yet the job insecurity.

And it is that, although they stressed that the hostility that López Obrador shows towards journalism affects the entire union, not everyone has the privileges of Carlos Loret de Mola in the media for which they work, mired in precarious wages and benefits, as well as in the spiral of violence and death.

“Today we make visible the violence and murders that the media companies and the State do not want to see or understand, but above all we demand justice and that there be no more impunity,” the communicators stressed in front of the entrance to the Cobian Palace in Abraham González, Juarez neighborhood, Cuauhtemoc.

About the future

Also again, as in the first national mobilization of the year, communicators and activists protested and launched their slogans without someone in the Segob attending them.

Similarly, in front of the empty chairs with the photographs and names of the latest victims, Heber Lopez, Robert Toledo, Lourdes Maldonado, margarito martinez Y Jose Luis Gamboathe attendees in the CDMX demanded guarantees from the State to carry out their work, at the same time as urging to carry out a soon National Assembly of Journalists.

Read more: Harfuch condemns alleged assault against two police officers by Sandra Cuevas and employees

And it is that according to Article 19 since 2000, 150 journalists have been murdered in the country, 30 of them so far in López Obrador’s six-year term, competing against the 47 in the administration of Enrique Pena Nietowhile since 2003 another 23 communicators have disappeared.